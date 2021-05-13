USI begins GLVC Tournament action Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana baseball team starts the 2021 post-season with the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament May 13-16 at Lindenwood University’s Lou Brock Sports Complex in St. Charles, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles (22-18, 18-14 GLVC), who enter the tournament as the third-seed from the GLVC Blue Division, begin tournament action against Quincy University (27-11, 24-10 GLVC), the second seed from the GLVC Green Division, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
In addition to the USI-Quincy match-up on Thursday, the first round of the GLVC Tournament features Green Division third-seeded Rockhurst University (23-17, 20-16 GLVC) versus Blue Division second-seeded University of Indianapolis (21-19, 19-13 GLVC) at 9 a.m.; Green Division fourth-seeded Missouri University of Science & Technology (21-19, 17-15 GLVC) versus Blue Division top-seed Lindenwood University (29-7, 25-7 GLVC) at 4 p.m.; and Green Division top-seeded University of Illinois Springfield (34-5, 30-5 GLVC) versus Blue Division fourth-seeded Lewis University (23-16, 18-14 GLVC) at 7:30 p.m.
Live coverage of the Screaming Eagles baseball games this week can be found on GoUSIEagles.com, while GLVC Tournament information, including the bracket, ticket information, and directions to the Lou Brock Sports Complex, can be found at GLVCSports.com.
Due to COVID-19, The GLVC Baseball Tournament will be limited to 80 spectators per game. Spectators must be on the will-call list prior to arrival. Masking (over nose and mouth) and social distancing will be required inside the stadium. All spectators must exit the facility immediately following each game.
SCREAMING EAGLES BASEBALL NOTES:
USI in the GLVC Tournament: USI is 45-44 in the GLVC Tournament since 1980, winning the conference tournament championship in 1983, 1985, 1993, and 2010. The Eagles went undefeated in the tournament during 1985, 1993, and 2010.
USI vs. the GLVC Tournament Field in 2021: USI was 8-12 against the 2021 GLVC Tournament Field (1-3 vs. Illinois Springfield; 1-3 vs. Quincy; 3-1 vs. Lewis; 1-3 vs. Lindenwood; 2-2 vs. UIndy). The Eagles, who are hitting .240 as a team versus the field, are led by senior shortstop Kobe Stephens, who is batting .327, and junior second baseman Ethan Hunter, who follows with a .325 average and 15 RBIs. Senior rightfielder Manny Lopez has hit a team-best four home runs against the field.
USI all-time versus the GLVC Tournament Field: The Eagles are 234-200 (.539) all-time versus the GLVC Tournament Field (23-14 vs. Illinois Springfield; 39-48 vs. Quincy; 71-59 vs. Lewis; 1-3 vs. Lindenwood; 61-58 vs. UIndy; 14-10 vs. Rockhurst; and 25-8 vs. Missouri S&T).
Eagles this season: USI senior outfielder Bryce Krizan and senior shortstop Kobe Stephens lead the Eagles with .336 batting averages, while junior infielder Ethan Hunter follows at .335 and a team-best 40 RBIs. Senior outfielder Manny Lopez has a team-high 11 home runs, followed by Hunter with seven. On the mound, senior right-hander Jacob Bowles and sophomore right-hander Garrett Welch lead the team with four victories each. Welch also is tied with senior right-hander Tyler Hagedorn with a team-best 3.69 ERA. Hagedorn leads the Eagles with four saves in 2021.
Getting on base: Junior infielder Ethan Hunter has been getting the USI offense going by reaching base in 28-straight games.
Setting USI records: Junior outfielder Bryce Krizan, who had a team-best 23 stolen bases in 2021, moved into the all-time lead at USI with 98 thefts over his career. Senior right-hander Tyler Hagedorn has set the school record this year for appearances with 91 during his tenure at USI and leads the team this season with 20 trips to the mound.
