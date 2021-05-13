USI begins GLVC Tournament action Thursday

USI vs. the GLVC Tournament Field in 2021: USI was 8-12 against the 2021 GLVC Tournament Field (1-3 vs. Illinois Springfield; 1-3 vs. Quincy; 3-1 vs. Lewis; 1-3 vs. Lindenwood; 2-2 vs. UIndy). The Eagles, who are hitting .240 as a team versus the field, are led by senior shortstop Kobe Stephens, who is batting .327, and junior second baseman Ethan Hunter, who follows with a .325 average and 15 RBIs. Senior rightfielder Manny Lopez has hit a team-best four home runs against the field.