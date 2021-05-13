Tri-State law enforcement remember fallen officers in honor of National Police Week

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As part of the ongoing tributes in the Tri-State for National Police Week, Warrick County law enforcement gathered for a memorial ceremony on Thursday.
This entire week has been set aside to honor law enforcement.
Members of every department in the Warrick County area gathered to remember those who have been lost.
Local officers say they haven’t lost anyone in the line of duty in Warrick County. Instead, officials took the opportunity to honor police who died over the last year while off duty, as well as recognize officers in other parts of the state who had been killed on the job.
As they gathered at the Warrick County Fraternal Order of Police Memorial which was constructed in 2019, a prayer, a brief statement from the mayor of Boonville, as well as a list of names were read.
Warrick County Chief Deputy Paul Kruse says this day is always emotional.
“It’s an opportunity for all of us to come out and remember those who have given their life in service to the community,” Kruse said. “It’s always very moving to think that any one of us could be called at any time to lay down our life.”
National Police Week ends on Saturday, which is designated as Peace Officers Memorial Day.
