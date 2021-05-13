Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Millions more could start rolling up their sleeves in America this morning. The CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older with clinics allowing them in today.
A resolution to the gas shortage problem. The Colonial Pipeline is back up and running, but it could be a few days before it’s all back to normal.
After nearly 80 years, a Pearl Harbor soldier is coming home. The remains of a Hawesville soldier were discovered, allowing his family to take him to his final resting place.
The new penguin exhibit at Mesker Park Zoon is nearing completion just as more animal lovers are ready to get out and about.
You can watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.