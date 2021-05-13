Those with SNAP benefits can get $5 Mesker Park Zoo membership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo is offering a new program that will make it easier for more people to become members.
Those with SNAP benefits can now become a member at the zoo for only $5.
This was made possible through a grant.
If you have those benefits, you can get all the perks of membership, including to the zoo whenever you would like.
“We have member families that come out just to visit there one favorite animal on their way home from school and then go home and do homework, finish the evening - no pressure to fit the whole zoo in a visit,” said Executive Director Erick Beck.
All you have to do is go to the front gate and show your SNAP benefits to get the $5 membership.
