Sunny finish to the week. Unsettled pattern returns for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and mild again on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Clear overnight with lows in the mid 40s on Friday morning. Clouds return on Friday afternoon as the high peaks around 70. The weekend will usher in a more unsettled pattern that will persist well into next week. Saturday will be dry during the day with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers push in late Saturday night, and rain will continue through Sunday. Sunday’s high will only reach the mid to upper 60s. We’ll have a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms next week. Highs will range around 70-75, and lows will hang near 60. Warmer temps approaching 80 toward the end of next week.