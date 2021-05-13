Police: Teen charged in connection to vandalism of Owensboro mural

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Owensboro Police Department have charged a 14-year-old in connection to the vandalism of a mural at Kendall-Perkins Park.
The mural is on the wall right behind Kendall-Perkins Park.
The incident happened back in January.
The mural had just been dedicated a week before it was vandalized.
Members of the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance in Owensboro sent us photos of the damage, which include swastikas and racial slurs.
Officials say the teenager was charged with criminal mischief.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.