Owensboro showing movie to bring awareness to situation in Myanmar

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The International Center of Owensboro is showing a movie, hoping to bring awareness to a situation overseas.
They’ll be showing “Free Burma Ranger” this weekend.
It’s a documentary about what’s happening in Myanmar.
Many people from Myanmar have made Owensboro home, so the center hopes this event will educate the community.
You can watch that movie Friday night at Bellevue Baptist. Tickets are $5.
You can also get some authentic Burmese food for $10.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m.
You can buy your ticket at the International Center, and we’ll be speaking this morning with someone involved with getting that event off the ground.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.