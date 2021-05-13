1 new COVID-19 death, 6 more cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Thursday, Illinois health officials reported 1,918 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths.
One of those newly reports deaths came out of Wayne County.
The state has now had 1,359,748 total confirmed cases and 22,285 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there were six new cases in our local counties.
Of those cases, two were in both Wayne and White counties, and one new case was in both Wabash and Edwards counties.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,775 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,696 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,346 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 569 cases, 12 deaths
