34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District reported 34 new COVID-19 cases.
Health officials say 14 of those newly reported cases were in Daviess County, six were in Henderson County, five were in both Union and Webster counties, three were in Ohio County and one new case was out of Hancock County.
No new deaths were reported in Green River District.
Out of the 21,959 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 19,651 people have recovered.
Governor Andy Beshear announced state vaccination sites can administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Kentuckians age 12 to 15 starting Thursday.
According to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, approximately 231,000 Kentuckians are in the 12-15 age group, which makes up roughly 5% of the state’s total population.
Consent from a parent or legal guardian is required in order for the vaccine to be administered to those who are 12-17 in Kentucky.
FEMA announced its mobile vaccination clinics for this week for western Kentucky. You can view the locations below:
Thursday 5/13/21
- Dairy Bar (Ice Cream Shop) - 31 US Highway 41 N, Sebree KY 42455
- Hawesville United Methodist Church - 360 Main St, Hawesville, KY 42348
Friday 5/14/21
- UK Research and Education Center - 348 University Drive Princeton, Ky 42445
- Marion City Police Department Parking Lot - 217 S Main St. Marion, KY, 42064
Saturday 5/15/21
- Henderson Fire Department - 333 Washington St Henderson, K 42420
- Morgantown City Park Community Center -227 Helm Lane Morgantown, KY 42261
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,501 cases, 182 deaths, 9,509 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,931 cases, 59 deaths, 2,841 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,339 cases, 146 deaths, 4,097 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,516 cases, 56 deaths, 2,260 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,672 cases, 78 deaths, 4,065 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,247 cases, 20 deaths, 1,075 recovered
- McLean Co. - 868 cases, 28 deaths, 794 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,304 cases, 15 deaths, 1,180 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 851 cases, 16 deaths, 768 recovered
