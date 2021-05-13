New addiction recovery center opening in Madisonville

“We’re pleased to work with the Madisonville community to save lives and bring hope to the region by treating addiction compassionately and effectively using evidence-based techniques,” said Dr. Shawn Ryan, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of BrightView. “We know from experience that improving lives one patient at a time creates positive trends across the community. Building partnerships with Hopkins County medical providers and justice system professionals will also play an important role in helping patients achieve long-term recovery.”