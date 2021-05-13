New addiction recovery center opening in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A new outpatient addiction treatment center is opening in Madisonville.
It’s located at 9 East Arch St. in place of the former Family Video.
BrightView’s programs include medication-assisted treatment (MAT), clinical care, group therapy, peer support, and social services.
In 2016, health officials in Hopkins County told us Kentucky had around 1,000 people dying of overdose annually – placing it 4th in the nation.
Officials with BrightView’s Madisonville addiction treatment center say they can serve more than 700 area residents.
They say the center adds more than 20 full-time jobs to the area.
“We’re pleased to work with the Madisonville community to save lives and bring hope to the region by treating addiction compassionately and effectively using evidence-based techniques,” said Dr. Shawn Ryan, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of BrightView. “We know from experience that improving lives one patient at a time creates positive trends across the community. Building partnerships with Hopkins County medical providers and justice system professionals will also play an important role in helping patients achieve long-term recovery.”
People and families seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours per day, seven days per week, or schedule an appointment online at www.brightviewhealth.com.
Treatment often begins the same or the next day, and walk-ins are welcome until 3:00 pm on weekdays.
