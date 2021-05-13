Mostly sunny today, rain and warmer weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our stretch of unseasonably cool weather continues today. We are starting the day with temperatures in the 40s under mostly clear skies. We may see a few passing clouds, but today will be mostly sunny. Under that sunshine, our temperatures will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon. Today also will not be as breezy as yesterday. Our winds will still be coming from the northeast, but only at around 4 to 9 mph.
Overnight, our winds will turn calm, and temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 40s under mostly clear skies.
Friday will start out mostly sunny, but our skies will turn partly cloudy during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A few showers are possible throughout the day on Saturday, mainly north of I-64, but I think most of the Tri-State will stay dry until Saturday night.
Scattered showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Sunday as a warm front sweeps through our region from southwest to northeast.
Scattered showers and storms will remain possible Monday and Tuesday as the low pressure system associated with that warm front passes just north of the Tri-State.
That warm front will cause a jump in our temperatures. High temperatures will be in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday but will climb into the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.
It looks like the cold front associated with that low pressure system will slide to our north and never actually pass through the Tri-State, so the flow of warm air will continue. Our temperatures could crack 80° for the first time this month on Wednesday, but another system will bring us more rain chances for the middle of next week.
