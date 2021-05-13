Mostly sunny today, rain and warmer weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our stretch of unseasonably cool weather continues today. We are starting the day with temperatures in the 40s under mostly clear skies. We may see a few passing clouds, but today will be mostly sunny. Under that sunshine, our temperatures will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon. Today also will not be as breezy as yesterday. Our winds will still be coming from the northeast, but only at around 4 to 9 mph.