Man indicted for murder of Princeton native and former Otter

GREENSBORO, NC. (WFIE) - The man arrested in March in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the death of Jeff Goldbach has been indicted for felony first degree murder.
Court records show Brandon Hyde is due back in court June 21.
Authorities say Goldbach was shot and killed by Hyde in early March.
Family members told us back in March that the two were neighbors and friends.
Our many requests for information on the case have gone unanswered by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
We have requested a mug shot for Hyde and are waiting for a reply.
In North Carolina, first degree murder may be punishable by life in prison or the death sentence.
Goldbach played baseball for the Evansville Otters in the mid 2000′s
He was a standout hitter for Princeton Community High School in the mid to late 90′s.
