Lincoln State Park is hosting special hike for Kids to Parks Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb declared Thursday as Kids to Parks Day.
He said it’s important to encourage kids and families to get outdoors and visit parks.
You can get involved right here in the Tri-State.
Lincoln State Park is hosting its Abe’s Neighborhood Walk Thursday.
Officials say it’s about an hour-long hike, which starts at the nature center and goes through several historic sites associated with the 16th president and his family.
