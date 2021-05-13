Ky. gets money to help promote tourism

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - CARES Act money is also coming down the pipeline for Kentucky tourism.
That money will be used for marketing to help rebuild the economy.
Some local officials say the impact of that $5 million could trickle down to Western Kentucky.
With most travel restrictions now lifted, state officials now is the time to promote tourism in the commonwealth.
We checked in with Henderson Tourism Director Abby Dixon.
She says Henderson tourism has faired better in the pandemic than some other communities.
Overall, she says when the state is successful, they’re also successful.
”I think it just shows that tourism is such a important part of our economic recovery plan. This is a huge part of how we make it through COVID with a thriving economy. So, we’re thrilled to know that this has been prioritized and excited to open the commonwealth up to a lot of visitors,” said Dixon.
Illinois made a similar move.
They’re launching a new campaign to also help boost tourism, post pandemic
