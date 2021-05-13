Ind. reports 5 new COVID deaths; vaccines now available for 12+

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 900 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths.
That brings the state’s all time total to 732,692 confirmed cases and 13,033 deaths.
There were no new local deaths.
The map shows 14 new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Dubois County, four new cases in Warrick County, five new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,332 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,162 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,789 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,835 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,719 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,360 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,324 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,349 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.