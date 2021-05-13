‘I think it’s mixed’: Evansville residents react to new CDC mask guidance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is new guidance out from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the millions of Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask in most indoor places and not at all outdoors.
Hours after Thursday’s announcement, people in downtown Evansville were quick to share reaction to the news.
Many people felt the move was too early, as it could be dangerous for those who are not yet vaccinated.
Others say they feel it is a step in the right direction.
Most people we talked to fall somewhere in the middle.
“I think it is kind of mixed,” says David Bruner of Evansville. “Some people, who haven’t actually been vaccinated, might say, ‘Well, no one will know.’ So I think it is mixed. I think it is good news too. I’m happy that we’ve come this far in such a short time.”
Amanda Stanley of Evansville says if masks are not required at most places, why require them at all?
”I don’t see a reason in doing it at all,” says Stanley. “I don’t see a reason to wear a mask. We are all going to be breathing the same air anyway.”
There are still certain places where the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask. Those places include buses, planes, prisons, hospitals and homeless shelters.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says this new guidance is thanks to millions of people getting vaccinated and based on the latest science, showing how well the vaccines work.
