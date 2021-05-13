Hoosier companies struggle to find help despite job openings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As businesses throughout the Hoosier State struggle to find staff, a change in Indiana’s unemployment insurance rules may bring more candidates to companies.
As 14 News previously shared on Tuesday, it’s now required for Hoosiers to prove they are trying to be hired in order to be eligible for benefits.
Lots of jobs are available, and the problem seems to be finding the people to fill them.
A restaurant manager says over the last three weeks, she has received three applications.
An estimated 115,000 positions are open across Indiana. Roughly 22-million jobs, across the country, were cut during the pandemic.
“I never said, and no serious analyst ever suggested, that climbing out of the deep, deep hole our economy was in would be simple, easy, immediate, or perfectly steady,” President Joe Biden said.
Berry Global, with 13 online pages of job openings across the country, is offering a $600 hiring bonus after six months of employment. The company also has a referral bonus program for current team members.
A short statement reads: “Berry supports initiatives and opportunities to increase the available workforce in the community.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Bru Burger Bar in Evansville posted on Facebook that it’s also looking to hire more workers. Openings including hosting, bartending, servers, plus prep and line cooks.
The company says it’s a friendly, energetic and fun place to work.
On Friday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke on job numbers.
“We’ve had a very unusual hit to our economy, and the road back is going to be somewhat bumpy,” Yellen explained. “We have to expect that.”
Visiting Angels is looking for caregivers and offers a $500 sign-on bonus.
As of last week, River Kitty Cat Café was urgently looking for a barista and cashier.
Mission BBQ has roughly a dozen openings which include dining room leaders, cashiers, cooks and managers too.
At Berry Global in Evansville, there are dozens of available positions.
Leaders say open interviews are coming up.
It will be held in the front parking lot on May 19 from 4-7 p.m.
