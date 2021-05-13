Henderson Boys & Girls Club makes plans to move into old armory

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Big plans are being made for the old Henderson Armory on Elm Street.
At Thursday’s Rotary Club meeting, Mayor Steve Austin said the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club Henderson Unit will eventually move into the armory. The club currently operates out of the Community Baptist Church.
The move could provide a big expansion for the club.
“We have a daily capacity of 150 youth who can attend the club, now obviously with COVID — it’s a little bit different,” Ryan Bibb, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Club said. “But that’s our operating capacity at our current facility, but the armory would allow us to serve 300 youth capacity.”
Bibb said the club is looking to renovate the space, but they’re still trying to nail down some of the finer details of the big move.
We are told this will include a capital campaign, which Bibb said will help them raise money for renovations.
Officials have not provided a timeline for when they will launch the capital campaign, or move to the armory.
