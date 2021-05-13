Hawesville sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack returns home

LEWISPORT, Ky. (WFIE) - A Pearl Harbor sailor will go to his final resting place Thursday in Lewisport.
Navy Fireman 2nd Class Martin D. Young was on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
His remains were identified in 2020.
Young, who was originally from Hawesville, will arrive Thursday night at the Louisville Airport.
A Rolling Thunder entourage will escort him to Lewisport, where he will be buried.
Officials say they will travel through Hawesville and into Lewisport and to Gibson and Son Funeral Home.
They’re asking those who would like to pay their respects to line Fourth Street between Caroline and Curtis Streets.
His funeral is scheduled to take place Friday at noon.
