Gibson Co. murder trial underway

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday is day four of Jacob Wilson’s murder trial in Gibson County.
The trial was supposed to get underway last week, but there was a mistrial.
Wilson is one of two people accused in the death of Samuel Bethe of Buckskin.
Ashley Robling has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in the case.
Wilson and Robling were arrested in Illinois after Bethe was found inside his burning home in March 2018.
Authorities say he had been shot in the head.
The prosecutor is seeking life without parole for Wilson.
Court records show all of day one of the trial was spent selecting a jury.
On day two, the defense re-filed a motion to dismiss, asked to exclude 160 photos as evidence, and to prohibit Ashley Robling from testifying. The court denied all of the requests.
Some of the testimony so far has been from law enforcement, including the Sheriff.
The trial could go through next Wednesday.
Wilson also has an outstanding strangulation case that officials say happened in jail after he was arrested for murder.
