1928 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft makes stop in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This weekend in Daviess County, local aviators can fly in a piece of history.
A 1928 Ford Tri-Motor has made its way to MidAmerica Jet in Owensboro. It’s one of only three planes of its kind flying in the U.S.
From Thursday until Sunday, people can get a birds-eye view of the city for only $77. This event is hosted by EAA Chapter 1587.
For those who do not want to fly, people can come down and see the plane for free.
“For some, it’s their first flight, and some people bring their grandchildren and its their first flight, so it’s pretty exciting to see that and be a part of it to be able to give back to the community,” Pilot Ed Kornfield said.
Until Sunday, the Tri-Motor will be stationed every day at MidAmerica Jet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
