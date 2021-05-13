Dump truck hits power lines on Evansville’s west side

By Jill Lyman | May 13, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 4:59 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A potentially dangerous situation was caught on camera Thursday in Evansville.

We were sent the video by Matthew Nalley. It shows a dump truck hitting power lines, nearly tipping it over.

It happened at St. Joseph Avenue and Allen’s Lane just before 3:40 p.m.

Dispatchers say the call came in as a traffic accident with property damage. No ambulances were called, so it appears nobody was hurt

They say CenterPoint and AT&T were notified.

The CenterPoint map does not show any outages.

