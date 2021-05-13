Dump truck hits power lines on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A potentially dangerous situation was caught on camera Thursday in Evansville.
We were sent the video by Matthew Nalley. It shows a dump truck hitting power lines, nearly tipping it over.
It happened at St. Joseph Avenue and Allen’s Lane just before 3:40 p.m.
Dispatchers say the call came in as a traffic accident with property damage. No ambulances were called, so it appears nobody was hurt
They say CenterPoint and AT&T were notified.
The CenterPoint map does not show any outages.
