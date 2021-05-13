COVID-19 vaccine registration now open for children 12 and older

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, registration opened for children ages 12 and up to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
For those who would like their child to be vaccinated, plenty of options are available. CVS offers walk-in visitors, but recommends scheduling an appointment,
“You can pick same-day appointments, pick your time slots, make it convenient for you to get in and out,” CVS Health District Leader Bill Cuffari said. “It’ll also set up not just the first appointment but also subsequent second appointment.”
From Thursday through Monday, the CVS website shows at least six Evansville stores that have the Pfizer vaccine for eligible children.
- 801 N. First Avenue
- 2020 E. Morgan Avenue
- 101 Burkhardt Road
- 609 N. St. Joseph Avenue
- 4700 Lincoln Avenue
- 2344 Covert Avenue
“We are in that position and we just need everyone to make that choice,” Cuffari said. “85% of America lives within 10 miles of a CVS.”
Parents can also register their child for a vaccine through the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) website, as well as through Deaconess or Ascension St. Vincent. Patients can print out and sign a consent form to bring with them, or sign one once they arrive.
“I think either way at this point, if we start getting busier, walk ins might be a little more challenging, but I don’t want to discourage that either,” Dr. Heidi Dunniway of Ascension St. Vincent said. “If you want a vaccine, get online and get registered, or just come on in and get that vaccine.”
Dr. Dunniway says people will want to keep in mind some of the vaccine’s accompanying side effects like achiness and fatigue, especially after the second dose.
“Those symptoms may actually cause them to screen out of school,” Dr. Dunniway said. “You can’t distinguish it from COVID right away, so I would just plan accordingly so you don’t have a big event or possibly even a sporting event the next day.”
