Boonville restaurant eagerly awaiting COVID relief money

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The deadline to apply for COVID relief grant funding from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs expired this past week.
As of Thursday, businesses in Boonville were eagerly awaiting that money.
Donna Ellis, owner of Yesterdaze, said that running a restaurant has been difficult over the last year.
“Sometimes you just want to sit down and cry,” she said. “But that doesn’t help much.”
Ellis has been running Yesterdaze for 20 years, but even her most loyal customers have needed to stay safe in a pandemic.
“We can’t go to full capacity, and people are still scared to get out,” she explained.
Ellis said it’s started to improve in the last few weeks with her catering business picking up much of the slack, but a nationwide workforce shortage means they still can’t keep up.
“We couldn’t go to 100%, even if we could [legally] go to 100% because people aren’t coming out and applying,” she said.
Ellis said she has considered boosting wages to compete with unemployment payments, but there’s only so much money to go around.
“My husband and I haven’t took a paycheck home since this started,” she said.
As of Thursday, she said the restaurant had enough money to keep the lights on and pay their current employees.
Beyond that, she’s asking for federal and state relief funds wherever they can get them.
Ellis said she’s worried about where they could be without them.
“Gosh, I don’t want to say we’d ever close,” she said. “But we could have to I guess.”
Ellis said she applied for funds from OCRA.
She had already received COVID relief payments twice before.
OCRA is expected to announce grant recipients next week.
