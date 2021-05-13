Audubon Area Community Services receiving over $600K in federal funding

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Senator Mitch McConnell announced 27 community service agencies and educational organizations across the Commonwealth will be receiving nearly $4.3 million in federal funding.
Audubon Area Community Services in Owensboro is one of those organizations that will be granted funding. They are set to get over $600,000.
Officials say that funding will provide necessary childcare and learning services during the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding was made available by the Coronavirus Relief and Response Act of 2020.
