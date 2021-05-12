YMCA receives $13.2M boost for Patoka-Union Township TIF District

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA project in Gibson County will be receiving a $13.2 million boost from the Patoka-Union Township TIF District.
This means funds from property taxes will be diverted toward completing the center.
The Gibson County Redevelopment Commission approved the request for TIF funds on Monday.
This money will be paired with Toyota’s Indiana’s initial $1 million investment.
It’s all going to be used to help transform the old school building on Water Street into a full-service fitness center.
