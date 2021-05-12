Women’s golf completes first NCAA Regional

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WFIE) -The third and final round of the 2021 NCAA Regional was completed by the University of Evansville women’s golf team on Wednesday at the Scarlet Course at The Ohio State University.
Leading the Purple Aces in the final standings was Sophia Rohleder. In the final round of her college career, Rohleder recorded a 6-over 78 to complete the regional with a score of 237. Finishing second on the team was Alyssa McMinn. She carded the low round of the event for the Aces, completing the final round with a 4-over 76. Her final tally finished at 245.
Next up was Allison Enchelmayer, who recorded an 82 on the last day. Combined with her other scores, Enchelmayer finished with a 248. Caitlin O’Donnell was just behind her with a final score of 250. She posted an 81 in round three. Mallory Russell was back on Wednesday and scored an 82.
UE came home in 18th place in the regional, but finished on a high note, recording its lowest team score of the tournament – a 317.
Georgia extended its lead to win the team championship. The Bulldogs’ final total of 865 strokes finished 15 ahead of a second-place tie between Duke and Arizona State. Kentucky finished fourth. Jenny Bae of UGA was the medalist. A 1-over 73 in the final round saw her finish with a 212, three in front of the competition.
For the Aces, a magical 2021 campaign comes to an end. The team won its first Missouri Valley Conference Championship in an exciting finish in the snow while Rohleder became the second individual conference champion in program history. A total team effort helped UE defeat UNI in a sudden death playoff hole to clinch the victory.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
