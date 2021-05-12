Women’s golf completes first NCAA Regional

Leading the Purple Aces in the final standings was Sophia Rohleder. In the final round of her college career, Rohleder recorded a 6-over 78 to complete the regional with a score of 237. Finishing second on the team was Alyssa McMinn. She carded the low round of the event for the Aces, completing the final round with a 4-over 76. Her final tally finished at 245.