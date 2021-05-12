Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Rising tensions today on Capitol Hill. GOP leaders plan to vote Congresswoman Liz Cheney out of leadership today after she refused to back up former President Trump’s voter fraud claims.
Kids 12 to 15 could be rolling up their sleeves any day now. The FDA cleared the Pfizer vaccine for them. Now it’s up to the CDC to give their thumbs up.
Owensboro graduating seniors will walk and not across a stage yet, but down their old elementary school highways, hoping to inspire younger kids.
Daviess County deputies are putting on their running shoes this morning to continue at 27-year torch run tradition with the Special Olympics.
