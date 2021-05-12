UE leading civil rights bus tour in July

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville will lead an eight-day civil rights bus tour in July that will explore historical sites and events in cities of the South.
Officials say students will learn valuable lessons at each stop.
Journey to Justice is open to local high school juniors and seniors, and registration is open through June 30.
Scholarships are available for students in need.
From July 24-31, participants will visit museums, churches, and more across the cities of Montgomery, Alabama; Birmingham, Alabama; Selma, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; and Louisville, Kentucky.
Sites will include the Rosa Parks Museum, Edmund Pettus Bridge, National Civil Rights Institute, Beale Street, and the Breonna Taylor Memorial.
Before departing UE for the trip, students will also visit the Evansville African-American Museum.
“Journey to Justice will be a transformational experience for young people seeking to make a difference,” said Rob Shelby, PhD, chief diversity officer at UE. “While there are opportunities for high school students to learn about historical watershed moments, this trip will allow them to learn firsthand from the field.”
Through Journey to Justice, students can earn three college credits.
The interactive experience will be part of Social Justice Movements, an ethics course that can fulfill a general education requirement or be applied towards the ethics and social change major.
Some assignments, such as journal entries and film viewings, will be completed on the trip, while others will be given after returning to Evansville.
The base cost of the trip is $800. The tuition cost will be $350 for students as part of the Bridge/Dual Credit Program through UE.
