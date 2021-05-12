Three Eagles named 2nd-Team All-GLVC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Baseball had three players named second-team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference after a vote by the league’s head coaches. Junior outfielder Bryce Krizan, junior second baseman Ethan Hunter, and freshman relief pitcher Carter Stamm earn All-GLVC honors for the first time in their careers.
Krizan, who was the 2018 GLVC Freshman of the Year, leads the Screaming Eagles in hitting with a team-best .336 in 2021. The junior outfielder also has 29 runs scored, seven doubles, one triple, one home run and a team-best 23 stolen bases. The Mt. Vernon, Indiana, native also set the USI all-time record for stolen bases this spring and has 98 thefts during his three-plus seasons.
Hunter is third on the team in batting with a .335 mark and leads the Eagles with 40 RBIs. The junior infielder also is second on the squad with seven home runs, two coming in a victory at McKendree University in April. The .335 batting average, seven home runs, and 15 stolen bases in 2021 are career highs for the Terre Haute, Indiana, native.
Stamm has made 15 appearances out of the bullpen during his first season with USI, posting a 3-1 record, one save, and a 3.90 ERA, which is third on the team. The freshman right-hander has struck out 24 batters in 30.0 innings of work, striking out a season-high five batters twice in the series with Lewis University.
USI sophomore left-hander Sammy Barnett also was recognized with a nomination for the James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award. Barnett appeared in five games this spring out of the bullpen.
The Eagles, who are the third seed from the GLVC Blue Division, start post-season action Thursday in the GLVC Tournament against Quincy University, the second seed from the GLVC Green Division. First pitch is set for at 12:30 p.m. at Lindenwood University’s Lou Brock Sports Complex in St. Charles, Missouri.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
