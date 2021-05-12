Three Aces earn All-MVC recognition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Three University of Evansville softball players earned All-Missouri Conference recognition on Wednesday morning as the league prepares to open the 2021 championship at Cooper Stadium.
Senior Eryn Gould was named to the First Team while Jessica Fehr earned a spot on the Second Team. Sophomore Hannah Hood was recognized as a member of the All-Defensive squad.
Gould earned First Team accolades for the third time in her career. She continues to have one of the best offensive seasons in program history and is on pace to break the single season batting and on-base percentages. Her .562 on-base total is 15th in the nation while her .417 average is on pace for the top Aces total and just the second player to bat ,400 over the course of a season.
“Eryn had one of the best seasons for an Ace of all time,” Purple Aces head softball coach Mat Mundell said. “She is not only one of the best hitters in the MVC, but the entire country. I am really excited for her to finish her stellar career on such a high note.”
One of the top offensive second basemen in the league for the entirety of the season has been Jessica Fehr. She enters the conference championship on a streak that has seen her reach base safely in each of the last 19 games. Fehr has posted a hit in 15 of the last 18 games while seeing her average rise from .260 to .330.
“Jess really stepped up offensively in MVC play for us. I felt that she was the best offensive 2nd base in the league,” Mundell said. “She continues to get better each year. I can’t wait to see what she does next season.”
Playing left field for the majority of the season, Hannah Hood earned the All-Defensive nod. The Newburgh, Ind. native finished with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage while leading the Aces with five outfield assists. Hood made numerous plays throughout the year that would have been worthy of SportsCenter Top Ten recognition.
“Hannah had always been a 3rd basemen. We moved her to the outfield this spring and she really took off,” Mundell commented. “She has a cannon for an arm and made some great plays.”
