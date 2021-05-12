Summer camp returns at Carver Community Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Summer camp is back at Evansville’s Carver Community Center.
The program was put on hold last year due to COVID restrictions. This summer, they hope to welcome 35 children, ages 5-12.
Every day, kids will travel the globe, learning about a different part of the world. They’ll also have science, math, reading and art lessons to help bridge any learning gaps from the school year during the pandemic.
“Basically, if you don’t understand the foundation elements of reading, then that makes every other subject difficult and so we are basing it on that, but we will incorporate the other learning foundation into it,” said Lisa Allen, multi-generational program coordinator.
The summer camp begins on June 1. If you would like to enroll, call Carver Community Center at 812-423-2612. They will be providing transportation for those who need it.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.