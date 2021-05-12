Slow warming trend continues through next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, but degrees were lacking. Highs reached the middle 60s, still about 10 degrees shy of the normal for this time of year. Clear skies remain through Saturday. We will warm a bit each day, with 68 on Thursday and 70 on Friday. Clouds will pull Saturday back into the upper 60s. A pattern shift next week should sweep much warmer air into the region with highs in the 80s by the middle of the week. We will have daily chances for rain from Sunday through Wednesday.