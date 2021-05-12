1 sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One person was sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Hopkins County on Wednesday.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, the wreck occurred near the area of Bean Cemetery Road and Rose Creek Road.
Officials say the woman driving on Bean Cemetery Road didn’t see the other driver, which resulted in her striking the driver’s side of the other vehicle on the intersection.
Police say the man driving the other vehicle was taken to Baptist Health Emergency Room for possible serious injuries, and was subsequently transported by helicopter to another hospital for further treatment.
The woman driving the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.
