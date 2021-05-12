Report: Catalytic converters sawed off work trucks at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating catalytic converter thefts at an Evansville business.
Officers were called to Alpha Energy Solutions on Evansville’s east side Tuesday morning after an employee noticed the catalytic converter was sawed off a work truck.
According to a police report, two more work vehicles were found to have their catalytic converters sawed off.
Officer say they also found four saw blades underneath one of the work vehicles.
