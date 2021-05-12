4 new local COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Wednesday, Illinois health officials reported 1,795 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths.
The state has now had 1,359,748 total confirmed cases and 22,285 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there were four new cases in our local counties.
Of those cases, three were in Wayne County and one came out of White County.
The state’s coronavirus map shows a previously reported case from Edwards County has been removed.
No new deaths were reported in our Illinois area.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,773 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,694 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,345 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 568 cases, 12 deaths
