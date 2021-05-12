Mostly sunny and cool today, warmer weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with some clouds overhead and temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s.
Those clouds will push off to our southeast this morning, and our temperatures will climb into the mid 60s this afternoon under ample sunshine! That is about 10° cooler than average for this time of year. It may also be a bit breezy at times today with winds from the northeast at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.
Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 40s under clear skies.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and just a couple of degrees warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
That gradual warming trend will continue into early next week as our wind direction will shift and start bringing warmer air up from the south as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 70s Friday, low to mid 70s Saturday, mid 70s Sunday, and mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.
With that warmer weather comes the return of rain chances. We are not talking about a washout by any means, but a few scattered showers will be possible Saturday night, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. An isolated thunderstorm may also be possible on any of those days, but we are not expecting any severe weather at this time.
