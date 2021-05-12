10 more Hoosiers die of COVID; health leaders to give update Wednesday

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 852 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.
That brings the state’s all time total to 731,810 confirmed cases and 13,028 deaths.
The map shows most local counties are in blue for the two metric score and the advisory level. The two exceptions are Pike and Perry counties. They are both in yellow.
There were no new local deaths.
The map shows nine new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Warrick County, zero new cases in Perry County, three new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, three new cases in Spencer County, and four new cases in Pike County.
State health leaders will give an update Wednesday.
You can watch it here at 1:30 p.m. Central.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,316 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,161 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,785 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,830 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,718 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,357 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,324 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,347 cases, 34 deaths
