Lane closures planned on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be lane restrictions for the U.S. 41 north of Princeton for a bridge rehab project.
Beginning on or around Monday, May 17, contractors will close one lane of the U.S. 41 bridges spanning the Patoka River just north of State Road 64.
Crews will do scheduled maintenance and apply a new driving surface.
One lane will be open in each direction while work takes place in the closed lanes.
Once work is completed in the closed lanes, the closure will shift to the previously open lanes.
The project is scheduled to last until mid-June depending upon weather conditions.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.