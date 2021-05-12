ISP: Stolen truck, guns and drugs recovered after multiple county chase

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people from southern Indiana were arrested Wednesday morning after leading officers from two states and several counties on a high-speed chase.
Officials with Indiana State Police say Louisville Metro Police told them around 3 a.m. that they were chasing after a stolen GMC Sierra.
Kentucky authorities stopped the pursuit as the GMC went into Indiana.
Officials say the truck had an On-Star security system. However, On-Star was unable to disable the truck.
After the truck crossed into Indiana, troopers say they saw the vehicle speeding westbound on I-64 in Harrison County.
Troopers tried to stop the truck, but the driver continued on I-64 and into Crawford County with speeds over 100 mph.
ISP says the chase then entered Perry County, where attempts to use tire-deflation devices were unsuccessful.
After entering Spencer County, authorities say the driver turned on to US 231 and went southbound once again avoiding tire-deflating devices.
As the truck approached SR 70 near Chrisney, Indiana, officials say On-Star was finally able to shut down the truck remotely. The driver then crashed into a median.
The driver, 25-year-old Nelson Jacob Emery of New Albany, was then taken into custody.
The passenger, identified as 25-year-old Kaelin Maire Brian of Jeffersonville, was also arrested on a possession charge.
Troopers say they found a revolver with the serial number removed, along with a loaded pistol in the truck. Authorities say they also found around five grams of meth and one gram of marijuana.
Both Emery and Brian were taken back to Harrison County.
