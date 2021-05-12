INDOT announces lane closures for 2 bridge rehab projects in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for State Road 65 between Princeton and Owensville for two bridge rehab projects.
Beginning on or around Monday, INDOT officials say contractors will close one lane of S.R. 65 for two bridge projects about two miles south of the intersection of S.R. 64.
During this project, crews will perform scheduled maintenance on the Indian Camp Creek and Skelton Creek bridges.
According to INDOT officials, one 12-foot lane will be open at all times with traffic being controlled by a temporary signal. Restrictions will be in place around the clock.
Loads wider than 12 feet should seek an alternate route.
We are told that work is expected to last until mid-June, depending on weather conditions.
