Hopkins Co. Health Department to offer Pfizer vaccine to eligible students

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Hopkins County Health Department announced on Facebook that nurses at district schools will be offering the Pfizer vaccine at school next week.
This comes after the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved for 12 to 18-year-olds.
Officials with the health department say they will be sending consent forms and information sheets out on Thursday and Friday. They ask you to send them back to school completed if you want the nurse to give your child the vaccine.
On Wednesday, the Green River District reported 40 new COVID-19 cases.
Health officials say 14 of those newly reported cases were in Henderson County, 13 were in Daviess County, four were in both Union and Webster counties, three were in McLean County, and one new case was in both Hancock and McLean counties.
No new deaths were reported out of the Green River District.
Out of the 21,925 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 19,635 people have recovered.
FEMA announced its mobile vaccination clinics for this week for western Kentucky. You can view the locations below:
Wednesday 5/12/21
- John F Kennedy Center - 515 S Alvasia St, Henderson, KY 42420
- Dunmoor Fire Dept - 30 East Elm Street Dunmoor Ky 42339
Thursday 5/13/21
- Dairy Bar (Ice Cream Shop) - 31 US Highway 41 N, Sebree KY 42455
- Hawesville United Methodist Church - 360 Main St, Hawesville, KY 42348
Friday 5/14/21
- UK Research and Education Center - 348 University Drive Princeton, Ky 42445
- Marion City Police Department Parking Lot - 217 S Main St. Marion, KY, 42064
Saturday 5/15/21
- Henderson Fire Department - 333 Washington St Henderson, K 42420
- Morgantown City Park Community Center -227 Helm Lane Morgantown, KY 42261
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.
You can find vaccine clinic locations at vaccine.ky.gov. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,487 cases, 182 deaths, 9,505 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,921 cases, 59 deaths, 2,834 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,339 cases, 146 deaths, 4,097 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,513 cases, 56 deaths, 2,260 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,666 cases, 78 deaths, 4,058 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,242 cases, 20 deaths, 1,075 recovered
- McLean Co. - 868 cases, 28 deaths, 792 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,299 cases, 15 deaths, 1,177 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 850 cases, 16 deaths, 768 recovered
