Henderson native, SLU assistant coach dies at 29

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Henderson High School basketball player, who had become an assistant college basketball coach has died.
Our NBC sister station, KSDK, reports 29-year-old Ford Stuen died Tuesday.
He had been in the hospital since Easter with an infection.
Stuen played college basketball at Oklahoma State under his uncle Travis Ford, who is now the head coach at St. Louis University.
Stuen was an assistant coach under him and was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ 30 under 30 during his first year at SLU.
KSDK reports Stuen leaves behind a wife, Courtney, and a daughter, Lucy. The family is expecting another child in August.
