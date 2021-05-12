Gould sets UE records as Aces complete season

Evansville put two runners on in the second when Alyssa Barela recorded the Aces first hit of the day before Hannah Wood reached on a walk before LUC pitcher Sydney Ruggles escaped unscathed. The Ramblers made a run of their own in the third, but it was the arm of Gould that saved a run. With a runner on second, Sopczak singled to right, but Gould’s quick defense forced Loyola to hold the runner at third before an Izzy Vetter strikeout ended the threat.