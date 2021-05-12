Evansville police warning community about cars being broken into

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is urging the community to keep your vehicles locked and valuables in your homes.
This comes after officials say unlocked and locked cars are being broken into throughout the city.
They say so far in 2021, 17 guns have been stolen out of vehicles. One of those vehicles was locked.
According to police, when these weapons are recovered, they are often found in the hands of juveniles or violent criminals.
Our Jessica Costello is talking with Evansville authorities. She’ll have the story tonight on 14 News.
