EPD looking for dumpster arson suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for help to find an arson suspect.
They say he’s accused of setting a dumpster on fire at the Huck’s Gas Station located at 2225 Old Business 41.
While riding a bicycle, police say the suspect parked near a dumpster on the lot of Huck’s.
He then went inside the store and bought some items.
Before leaving on his bike, officers say he set the dumpster on fire.
If anyone recognizes this person, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-435-6195, or the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
