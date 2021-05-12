EFD honors firefighters for rescuing efforts in March house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters were honored for their efforts in a March house fire.
The Evansville Fire Merit Commission presented a company citation to members of EFD’s Engine 10.
The crew responded to the 1100 block of Baker Ave. on March 18 after a house caught fire.
Firefighters rescued two people from the second story on the backside of the home.
Two people were treated on the scene for possible smoke inhalation.
“When you work with a great crew, it doesn’t seem like I did anything special. It means a lot to get an award like this with the brothers and sisters I work with,” said Lt. Michael Steiner with the Evansville Fire Department.
The Merit Commission also honored five recent firefighters who have retired since January. They have 168 years of combined service.
