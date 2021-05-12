Crews closing S.R. 65 for bridge overlay work

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will close State Road 65 near Cynthiana for a bridge overlay project.
Beginning on or around Thursday, May 20, contractors the road will be closed from I-64 to S.R. 68 to resurface the bridge spanning Big Creek.
The bridge will be closed to through traffic around the clock.
Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all others should use the official detour following I-64, S.R. 165, and S.R. 68.
The project is scheduled to last for about a week, depending upon weather conditions.
