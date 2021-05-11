Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Even more Americans have the chance to get vaccinated as the FDA clears kids 12 to 15 to get the Pfizer shot. And There’s even more discussion on the books to lower that age limit in the future.
Kentucky is kicking the curfew. In a matter of weeks, bars and restaurants in the Commonwealth can stick to their own hours as more COVID restrictions loosen for the state.
The EVSC is making sure parents’ voices are heard. They’re bringing back town hall-style forums to create more conversations with corporation leaders.
Will Medina Spirit get his shot at the second leg of horse racing’s triple crown? With a positive drug test hanging over its head, race officials plan to make a call today.
