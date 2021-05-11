Tri-State schools & parents react to Pfizer age 12-15 vaccine approval

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Schools in Western Kentucky say they’re waiting on more information from the CDC to see how this news will shape next school year.
“The more students that we can get vaccinated the better,” said Jared Revlett with Owensboro Public Schools.
School leaders hopeful with news of the FDA authorizing the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15.
“We had a lot of success with our 16 and older population, and getting that information out to them. Many of whom went and got it on their own before we had anything arranged,” said Revlett.
They say getting back to normal will happen faster with more people vaccinated.
“You can give access to everybody, but you can’t force everybody to take it,” stated Revlett.
According to the FDA, in the last year, approximately 1.5 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the age group of 11 to 17.
Parents voicing their opinions on both sides.
“We don’t believe in shots. We think that our immune system will do the job that it needs to do to take care of our bodies,” said Wilma Betz, a Tri-State parent.
“Vaccines have been around for decades, and the risks of the illnesses that they’re eradicating are far worse than the risk of the vaccine itself,” said Elisa Morrison, a Tri-State parent.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.